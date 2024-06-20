Mom-To-Be Richa Chadha Shares Pic With Maasis-To-Be Saba Azad, Parvathy

Richa shared this image. (courtesy: RichaChadha )

Richa Chadha, who is all set to embrace motherhood, shared a photo on her Instagram stories in which Saba Azad, Parvathy can be seen with her. The original picture was shared by Richa's friend Smriti Kiran. The caption accompanying the post read, "This magical moment happened when Richa Chadha said that the baby moves every time I talk. Saba Azad, Parvathy and Divyaa John rushed to get a feel of future cutie's in belly antics. Tum log kuch bhi kar lo favourite massi toh mein hee banoongi (Whatever you do, I will be the favourite massi)." Re-sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Richa Chadha wrote, "Is there a sweeter photo?"

A few days ago, Richa Chadha shared photos from her solo trip to Amsterdam. She pondered if she can ever go to on such "impromptu" trips after becoming a mother. Sharing pictures from the trip, Richa wrote in the caption, "Hmmm...are my days of impromptu solo-travel over ? These photos are from July 2023, when I had wrapped a stressful and strange shoot in London, and decided to take a solo-trip to Amsterdam the following morning. Accompanied by @harryrajput64, who'd just had his camera stolen due to a break-in , from the production car...Harry who was eager to party on his last night in London, clicking away at Pimilico station...i was just keen on getting to Amsterdam via Eurostar for a bit of gallerying and soul-searching."

She added, "He went to party , I crashed at my friend's apartment, ordered a salad and slept! Reminiscing tonight...what will happen now, I will be responsible for a whole other human being. Can't just up and leave now anymore na? Mommies weigh in?" Take a look:

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.