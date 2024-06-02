Mom-To-Be Richa Chadha On Husband Ali Fazal: 'He Is Very Hands-On'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Heeramandi star Richa Chadha is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy and will be delivering her child in July. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor however revealed that she plans to resume work by October post her maternity leave. She said, "I am planning to get back to work by October.” Elaborating further, Chadha said “We plan to start shoot in the second week of October. It's happening in a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. We need the season of autumn and the skyline of Himachal, just before the onset of winter, for our shoot. The film is about a musical band in a small hill town. It's a love story but it's kind of like a family film as well with a lot of dynamics. We are currently in the pre-production stage and work is not stopping.”

Asked if her husband also plans to take a paternity leave post their child's birth, she said, “You'll have to ask this to him, but he is very hands-on and he is timing his work commitments also accordingly. I think fathers should always be around. It's not just about helping the mother but also about getting time with the child.”

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.