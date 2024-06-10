Mom-To-Be Richa Chadha's Adorable Message To Husband Ali Fazal: 'Bouts Of Love For Main Man'

Richa shared this image. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha shared an adorable message for husband Ali Fazal in a recent Instagram post. Richa shared a picture of a plate of food on her Instagram stories and wrote about the occasion why she chose to share this picture. Richa wrote in the caption, "Late night insomnia and bouts of love for main man." Tagging Ali Fazal, she wrote, "He is fast asleep. How lucky am I? He makes me breakfast before leaving for Mirzapur promotions. I wish for every woman to be touched at least once by a love so special, all-encompassing, responsible, child-like... that creates a feeling of security and abundance. What a guy. Really. Guddu, baby you're too good. Love you." Take a look at the post here:

In a recent interview with News 18, Richa shared how she keeps herself occupied in this phase of pregnancy. When asked how she's been keeping herself occupied in her final trimester, Richa said, "I'm not nervous at all. I'm still working every day. I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they're pregnant. I'm enjoying watching true crime at this point." However, Richa mentioned she keeps a safe distance from social media nowadays. "I've been away from social media. That's the one thing I'm consciously trying to do now. I only do what's necessary right now because social media is something that can really suck you in," she said.

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.