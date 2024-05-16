Richa Chadha On Planning Life With Ali Fazal Post-Arrival Of Baby: 'We Haven't Discussed Names Yet'

Richa shared this image. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha recently revealed that it took her one week to process her pregnancy news in an interview with News 18. Busy with the Heeramandi promotions and other production work, Richa even couldn't find time to plan her life ahead with husband Ali Fazal. When asked if they have paid a thought about a name for the baby, Richa told News 18, "We haven't discussed names yet! We haven't had the time. I was so busy with Heeramandi and some production work before that. And Ali has been shooting non-stop. We're looking forward to finding some time for ourselves soon and that will be a good time to reset and look at the home environment."

Richa is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Tamil action-drama Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan. When asked how she's been keeping herself occupied in her final trimester, Richa said, "I'm not nervous at all. I'm still working every day. I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they're pregnant. I'm enjoying watching true crime at this point." However, Richa mentioned she keeps a safe distance from social media nowadays. "I've been away from social media. That's the one thing I'm consciously trying to do now. I only do what's necessary right now because social media is something that can really suck you in," she said.

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.

Ali Fazal was last seen in the thriller Khufiya with Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Before that, he starred in the Hollywood film Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler. Ali Fazal has also starred in Hollywood projects like Victoria & Abdul, Furious 7, Death On The Nile to name a few.