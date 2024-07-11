Golu, Guddu Pandit And Munna Tripathi In Throwback Gem. Courtesy Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi shared this image. (courtesy: ShwetaTripathi)

Shweta Tripathi AKA Golu of Mirzapurshared her gratitude to the audience in a unique way. Shweta, who celebrated her birthday on July 6, shared throwback pictures and videos in which she celebrated her birthday with Mirzapur "parivar" during the shoot. In the first video, Shweta Tripathi can be seen cutting the birthday cake with Ali Fazal by her side. She also shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen greeted with 4-5 cakes. The best picture of the lot is the one in which Shweta shared the frame with Munna Tripathi AKA Divyenndu and Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Pandit. While the camera focused on Shweta and Divyenndu, Ali Fazal was seen clicking a photo in the mirror view.

Sharing the pictures, Shweta Tripathi wrote, "Mirzapur parivar ke saath janamdin extra special hojata hai (Celebrating birthday with Mirzapur family is always special). Season 2 ke time shoot kar rahe the Lucknow mein, aur Season 3 ke time, Tripathi Haveli mein (We were at Lucknow during the shoot of season 2 and at Tripathi Haveli during the shoot of season 3). Aur es baar aap logo ne best birthday gift de diya hai (This time you have given me the best birthday gift)! Jab Golu banne ka rasta chunney the, bilkul nahi soche the ki itnaaaa pyaar, blessings aur milega aap sab se (When I decided to be Golu, didn't think I would get so much love and blessings). Aap logo ke msgs, tags, notes sabbbb mean a lot (Your messages, tags, notes mean a lot)! Thank you, shukriya, dhanyavaad." Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Shweta's husband SlowCheeta wrote a detailed appreciating note on Mirzapur 3. An excerpt from his long note read, "Someone has gone out there and made a show where they killed their most popular character, set up plots with patience, gave every character complex emotions rather than stereotypical black and white graphs, put a woman into gangster's world and made her a gangster rather than a 'aur maro isko,' created background music that is probably the best that I have ever heard and scenes that are the best I have ever watched."

Shweta Tripathi is best-known for starring in the critically-acclaimed Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha. Her acting credits also include Laakhon Mein Ek, Raat Akeli Hai, The Gone Game, Made In Heaven, to name a few.