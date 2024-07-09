Shweta Tripathi's Husband SlowCheeta On Mirzapur 3: 'Any Change Is Met With Resistance'

Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur 3. (courtesy: yehhaimirzapur)

Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi's husband and rapper Chaitanya Sharma, whose stage name is SlowCheeta, shared a long note on Instagram, which was an extensive review of what he thought of the show. He began the note with these words, "Mirzapur 3 is the kind of content I want to watch us make. In a generation where we are forced to making things fast not last. Fast fashion fast food, fast forward. Fast everything. Art seems time bound which is why very few creations are timeless. In a world where attention span is meant to be 15 seconds and if you can't make a point in that much time, you are skipped."

SlowCheeta added what stood out the most for him about the third part of the web-series and he wrote, "Someone has gone out there and made a show where they killed their most popular character, set up plots with patience, gave every character complex emotions rather than stereotypical black and white graphs, put a woman into gangster's world and made her a gangster rather than a 'aur maro isko,' created background music that is probably the best that I have ever heard and scenes that are the best I have ever watched."

The rapper wrote "any change is met with resistance," referring to the decision of makers on killing one of the most popular characters in the show (Munna Bhaiya played by Divyenndu). He wrote, "That needs guts, courage and belief. Any change is met with resistance because the audience is uncomfortable. They want fast and easy content. They are not used to detailed narratives anymore. But that doesn't mean we create average content. It's our job to lift the standards and their job to watch better content."

He signed off the post with these words, "Thankyou team Mirzapur for taking a chance and delivering an absolute masterpiece. I can proudly show this off as content created in India and compare it to all the best shows I watch around the world. I am big fan of the show but bigger fan of the choice you all have made. It's tough. It's hard. It's terrific."

Shweta Tripathi is best-known for starring in the critically-acclaimed Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha. She also starred in the three seasons of Prime Video's Mirzapur. Her acting credits also include Laakhon Mein Ek, Raat Akeli Hai, The Gone Game, Made In Heaven and both the seasons of the TV series The Trip. She has also featured in films such as Rashmi Rocket, Gone Kesh and Cargo, Love Shots and The Illegal to name a few.