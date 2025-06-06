NDTV Exclusive: Is <i>Mirzapur 4</i> Coming In July? Shweta Tripathi Promises "Good News Soon"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Season three of Mirzapur premiered on Prime Video on July 5, 2024. Work is underway on both Mirzapur season four and Mirzapur: The Film, according to actor Shweta Tripathi. Prime Video announced Mirzapur: The Film in October 2024.

Season three of Mirzapur premiered on Prime Video on July 5, 2024, a day before Shweta Tripathi's birthday. The actor, who plays Gajagamini 'Golu' Gupta in the popular crime drama series, told NDTV in an exclusive interview that fans may get an update about the show's next chapter sooner than later.

Also coming up is Mirzapur: The Film, a cinematic extension of the series. Shweta Tripathi says work is underway on both season four and the film version of Mirzapur.

What's The Status Of Mirzapur Season 4?

"The work is on. Bahut zor-shor se kaam ho raha hai. I cannot wait to be on that set. It is one of my favourite sets to be on. I love Golu and I love it when people call me Golu didi. A lot of hard work is going on.

"There is a film and there is a season four [of Mirzapur]. Fingers crossed, last season [of Mirzapur] was released around my birthday in July. I hope this birthday too we will share some good news with all of you," the actor says.

While Prime Video is yet to officially greenlight Mirzapur season four, the streamer announced Mirzapur: The Film in October 2024.

So, What Is Shweta Tripathi Up To These Days?

The actor, also popular for films such as Masaan, Haraamkhor, and Cargo, as well as web series Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Kaalkoot, has returned to theatre as a producer after 15 years with the acclaimed play Cock to mark the Pride Month. She is backing the play under her theatre production company, AllMyTea.

Cock, directed by Manish Gandhi, explores themes of identity, sexuality, and love. The play was staged in New Delhi on Friday (June 6). Starring Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh, the play follows a man torn between his long-time male partner and a newfound attraction to a woman.

Shweta Tripathi, who has grown up watching theatre, says she wanted to address these themes through the story of Cock. Theatre just happened to be the perfect medium, she says.

"These days, I feel we are too much into 'me, me', 'I, I'. So, I think it's important to be us, as a community. Something we saw during COVID. People say love is the answer in many ways. And I don't mean it in the Disney-type way. But sometimes love and kindness are the ways to go."

Story Matters Most

There's an ongoing debate about the depiction of the LGBTQIA+ community through a cisgendered lens, with a section of people saying the inclusion of the members of the community in the writers room was not the solution.

According to Tripathi, who is married to rapper SlowCheeta (real name Chaitanya Sharma), it's more important for "the story to come out".

"Artists must explore different characters. So, are we saying a Brahmin will only play a Brahmin character [on screen]? It's a very big debate. If someone is telling a story well and if people are understanding the story, [I think they should] go ahead with it. And, if you can include people from the community, please include them, because they should be felt heard and seen...

"One day we will reach that point where we would be able to do something [about filmmakers from the community rightfully making films about the community] and this is something we should keep in mind. The demand of the script comes first, we don't want to set a limitation that 'This is how it should be'. It's important to flow, the main thing is that we should not take our eyes away from the main issue," she says.

Shweta Tripathi Turning Producer

The actor is also set to make her debut as a producer soon. She will back both films and web series.

Tripathi says she loved what her co-stars Richa Chadha (Masaan) and Ali Fazal (Mirzapur) were able to achieve with their debut production feature film Girls Will Be Girls. The actor couple backed the movie through their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2024 and also won the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award in January 2025.

Did Chadha and Fazal have anything to share from their experience as first-time producers?

Tripathi admits, "Apne sapnon ko poora karne mein band bohot bajti. People should talk about that aspect too. Of course, it's satisfying and all things beautiful. But band bajti hai. Cheeta [her husband] says he hasn't met his wife in a long time. I'm just out in the morning and come back late at night. It's going to be tough. You will feel crazy. I'm trying to figure out the time to meditate or my breathing exercises. My workout has also stopped... We are in rehearsals for eight-nine hours."

As a producer, one has to be there before everybody and leave after everybody does, she adds.

"I'm trying to find that balance. I asked Richa, 'Kaise banayi [Girls Will Be Girls]?' And she said, 'We thought let's do this, let's do that. This can also be done, and then it was done.' I realised that's how simple it is. It's not easy but it's simple. Once you take a step, you will have all sorts of experiences. But, you will reach somewhere."