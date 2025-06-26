Will <i>Mirzapur</i> Series Come To An End With Season 4? Ali Fazal Drops Hints

The wait for Mirzapur's next season just got a little more intriguing. Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the hit Prime Video series, recently hinted at the upcoming season being its last. In an interview with Hindi Rush, the actor shared his excitement about the Mirzapur film and suggested that the show might wrap up after the fourth season.

Ali Fazal said, "We are all very excited and the original cast is coming back for it and just last week, I heard the script. It's very nice. It's going to be a big surprise for everyone.”

He further shared that they are not just turning the series into a film, it is going to be something unique. “Peaky Blinders has done the same format. They are making a film out of that,” the actor said.

Ali Fazal did not make any revelations about the final cast of the film and said that the makers will soon make an announcement. Talking about the series, Ali said, “That (the new season) is still being written because… I don't know… It will probably be the last season.”

In the same conversation, Ali shared his thoughts on violence, nudity and obscene language in OTT shows. The actor said, "When it was new, people were just abusing in all the OTT shows. All the OTT shows were just about crass language and sex, it was heightened, I think. It just felt like people were venting but slowly, everything has been normalised."

He added, "If you are on OTT or elsewhere, the responsibility is on you. Responsible viewing, responsible making, however you define that.”

Apart from Ali Fazal, the Mirzapur series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. The new season of the show is tentatively scheduled to release somewhere between late 2025 and early 2026. On the other hand, the Mirzapur film is slated to release in 2026.