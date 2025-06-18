Ali Fazal Exclusive: "<i>Mirzapur</i> Is Only Growing, I'm Glad People Connect With It"

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur franchise has a loyal fanbase since 2018. His character has evolved and had many layers added to it over the last three seasons. It is undoubtedly considered one of the turning points in his career that made his onscreen avatar a fan favourite.

The actor is currently busy promoting Metro...In Dino. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor spoke about whether it gets a little bothersome with the audience circling back to Mirzapur, despite him working in varied genres.

What's Happening

Ali Fazal revealed that he is glad that the masses connect with his character in the Mirzapur franchise, considering he has been a consistent part of it.

He furthermore shed light on how people sometimes remember your work, particularly by that one iconic project, in one part of the world.

Ali Fazal told NDTV, "No, it doesn't bother me. Why should it? I'm constantly doing Mirzapur, and it's only growing. I'm glad people connect with that. In other countries, people connect with my International work and that's a separate audience that I have. So I know how people can tend to connect with you only through that one character. And so people always remember you by that in one part of the world."

He added, "With my International audience, they react to the work they have seen in the West. Then that becomes the only thing they are circling back to. That is how people react in another part of the world. It becomes a benchmark for the next. I've seen that as well. So I guess it's a mixed bag of people appreciating at the end of the day. In a society filled with angry people, I don't think I would mind any kind of appreciation for the work we do."

About Ali Fazal's Character Guddu Pandit In Mirzapur

Ali essays the character of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. His personality transforms from being an ambitious young man to a ruthless gangster after he loses the love of his life. He gets embroiled in a world of violent power struggles.

The story then unravels to showcase how Guddu becomes a part of regional politics to seek vengeance from Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the powerful don of the town. His journey is imbued with the pain of personal tragedy which leads to a feeling of emptiness.

Mirzapur Season 4 is tentatively scheduled to release somewhere between late 2025 and early 2026.

There is also a Mirzapur film in the making, titled Mirzapur: The Film, which is also scheduled to release in 2026.

Earlier in an interview with NDTV, Shweta Tripathi who plays the role of Golu shared an update on Mirzapur Season 4.

She had said, "The work is on. Bahut zor-shor se kaam ho raha hai. I cannot wait to be on that set. It is one of my favourite sets to be on. I love Golu and I love it when people call me Golu didi. A lot of hard work is going on."

"There is a film and there is a season four [of Mirzapur]. Fingers crossed, last season [of Mirzapur] was released around my birthday in July. I hope this birthday too we will share some good news with all of you," the actor concluded.

About Metro...In Dino

Ali Fazal plays a musician named Akash in Anurag Basu's musical. The film is a sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a...Metro. He has been paired with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film.

In A Nutshell

Ali Fazal spoke about whether constant comparisons of all his performances to his iconic character Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, bothers him. He expressed gratitude for having the audience connect to it throughout the last three seasons.

