At Mirzapur 3 Screening, Rasika Dugal's Husband Mukul Chadda Said This Looking At Her Poster

Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda at the screening. (courtesy: rasikadugal)

Mirzapur 3 premiered on Prime Video screens on Friday, July 5. Rasika Dugal, who plays the role of Beena Tripathi, shared a video from a special screening of the show on Saturday. In the video, Rasika, dressed in a green dress, is seen arriving with her husband, actor Mukul Chadda. The actress then meets up with her Mirzapur co-stars including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, and others. Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripti were MIA in the video. Towards the end, Mukul jokingly points at the Mirzapur 3 poster, saying, "I am scared of her," referring to his wife. “Humaara binge watch chal raha hai. Aap kahaan tak pahunche? [Our binge-watch is ongoing. How far have you reached?]” Rasika Dugal wrote in her caption.

Earlier, Rasika Dugal's friend used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a poster featuring her character Beena Tripathi. Rasika shared the poster on her Instagram, showing herself dressed in grey, seated across a chessboard with her son on her lap. Rasika captioned the photo with, “Chhota pyada…bade khel ki taiyari? [Small pawn…gearing up for the big game?]” and added the hashtag “Beena In A Parallel Universe.” She credited her friend Anusha Yadav for creating the artwork with AI, asking her followers if it reminded them of Beena Tripathi.

Ahead of Mirzapur 3's release, Vijay Varma, who is seen as Shatrughan Tyagi in the show, opened up about using abusive language in the Prime Video series. In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, he said, “Mirzapur is our personal creation. It's set in a certain landscape. It's a place where parents ke samne log kuch bhi bolte hai. Yeh duniya hai aisi [People abuse each other even in front of their parents here. This world is like that]. I am not self-censoring myself, I am not a believer in moral policing. In a day and age when people are screaming sh*t on news channels, I think this is much better."

The Mirzapur franchise explores themes of power, revenge, politics, betrayal and intricate family dynamics. The first season was released in 2018, followed by the second in 2020. Now, the third season is creating a buzz in entertainment headlines.