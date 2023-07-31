Vijay Varma Dances To Girlfriend Tamannaah's Kaavaalaa Song With Salman Khan

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are busy promoting the crime thriller Kaalkoot. Recently, Vijay and Shweta appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Vijay has shared pictures from the sets of the reality show on Instagram. After looking at the album, it is safe to say that they had a blast. The pic that made fans scream “Tamannaah [Bhatia]”, in the comments section, featured Vijay performing the hook step of the song Kaavaalaa. The actor was joined by Shweta, Salman Khan and comedian Bharti Singh. The peppy track, from the upcoming film Jailer, features Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. Fans clearly fell in love with Vijay's Kaavaalaa dance move.A user said, “This is awesome.” Another added, “That Kaavaalaa dance move [heart eye emoji].” A fan just wrote, “Tamanna [Tamannaah Bhatia]” along with a heart-eye emoji. For those who don't know, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma confirmed their relationship last month. ICYMI: Vijay, earlier this month, had reviewed the foot-tapping Kaavaalaa number on Instagram Stories. He had said, “This song is fire. Cinema God and Goddess."

Some fans loved Vijay Varma's all-black look on sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2. “Black colour on Vijay [Varma]...Ufffffff maar java [red heart].”

“The megastar Salman Khan and you,” a comment read.

Talking about Vjay Varma's character in Kaalkoot, a user added, “I saw this post when I was mid-series. Is there anything that Vijay [Varma] can't do? You fit any role and can't say how good this series is.”

Vijay Varma has shared the picture with a caption that read, “Kaalkoot for the win! Had a lovely time at the Big Boss house with the big boss [referring to Salman Khan].” Shweta Tripathi Sharma, in the comments, wrote, “Bahut mazza aaya [I had a lot of fun].”

Kaalkoot, directed by Sumit Saxena, revolves around the life of a determined police officer trying to bust an acid attack case while juggling his work-life balance.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that Kaalkoot “is as much about an inquiry into a horrific acid attack outside a small-town college in Uttar Pradesh as about the scourge of patriarchy and putrid masculinity that infects the worldview of men charged with protecting the law.”

Vijay Varma was last seen with Tamannaah Bhatia in Lust Stories 2.