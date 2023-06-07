Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi And Other Guests At Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Mandira Bedi (L), Kartik Aaryan (R) at the wedding.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall married restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The guest list included some of Sonnalli Seygall's close friends from the film industry, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. The dress code for the wedding appeared to be white as most celebs showed up in white outfits. Mandira Bedi was lovely as ever in an ivory outfit. Sumona Chakravarti was also dressed in a festive white outfit. Chahatt Khanna, Shama Sikander, Ridhima Pandit and Raai Laxmi also attended the wedding.

See pictures of the guests at the wedding here:

After the wedding, Sonnalli Seygall and husband Ashesh L Sajnan stepped out for a photo-op session for the paparazzi. Sonnalli opted for a pink bridal outfit, while her husband complemented her in a white outfit.

We got a glimpse of the actress' pre-wedding festivities through celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who posted pictures from the actress' mehendi ceremony and she wrote: "Congratulations to this lovely couple Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani. Wish you a happily married life."

Sonnalli Seygall, who made her film debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has starred in films like Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di among others. She also featured in web shows Illegal - Justice, Out Of Order and Anamika. She has also been a part of music videos Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog.