Inside Pics From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding, Shared By Sister Of The Bride Zayn Marie

Zayn Marie with Ira Khan. (courtesy: zaynmarie)

Ira Khan and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got married in Mumbai earlier this week and on Thursday night, Ira Khan's cousin and actor Zayn Marie shared photos from the festivities and they are all things nice. The first picture features Zayn walking with the bride. We also got a glimpse of Ira Khan's cousin Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington. In another click, newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen chilling together on their wedding day. In another click, Zayn can be seen posing with cousin Junaid (Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's son).

Sharing photos from the wedding festivities, Zayn captioned the album, "SOB - as in sister of the bride and I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days. Ira Khan, I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much Nupur Shikhare's blessings." In the comments, Ira Khan dropped hugs and kisses emojis. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, "Adorbs."

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Ira Khan shared a picture with husband Nupur Shikhare and she wrote, "He didn't come on a horse. He ran to the venue. And I placed cute posters along the way."

Ira Khan runs a a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.