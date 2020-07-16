Inside Katrina Kaif's Birthday Celebrations At Home. See Pic

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," wrote Katrina Kaif

The actress celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday

The actress' last release was the 2019 film Bharat

Katrina Kaif, who turns 37 today, chose to celebrate her birthday at her Mumbai house, where she lives with her sister Isabelle. The actress gave her Instafam a glimpse of her birthday festivities by sharing a picture on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the birthday girl can be seen sitting pretty and smiling with all her heart as she cuts her birthday cakes (there were 2). In her caption, the actress thanked all her fans, friends and well-wishers and wrote: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes." She accompanied her post with a cake, a house and a heart emoticon.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, who stays with the actress in her Mumbai home, posted this adorable picture and she wrote: "Happiest of birthday's sister dearest."

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's co-star of films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Bharat, shared a still from the song Dil Diyan Gallan from his and Katrina's 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sharing a stunning a picture of herself with Katrina on her Instagram profile, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Kat. I wish you happiness and love forever. May you continue to shine."

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal (who is rumoured to be dating the actress), Madhuri Dixit, Neha Dhupia and many other Bollywood stars wished the birthday girl on social media.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.