For Katrina Kaif, 37 Today, A Birthday Greeting From Deepika Padukone

As Katrina Kaif celebrates her 37th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood stars wished the actress on social media. Besides her friends from the film fraternity, Deepika Padukone also posted a greeting for the birthday girl. Deepika, in her birthday wish for Katrina, wrote: "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif. Wishing you good health and peace of mind, always." She shared a happy picture of Katrina on her Instagram story on Thursday. Both the actresses frequently feature on the trends list for their Instagram exchanges.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

During the lockdown, Deepika shared Katrina's video, in which she could be seen washing dishes. She wrote in her caption that the episode of her her "productivity" special series was cancelled because Katrina Kaif "stole her idea" (all in good humour, of course). "I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands cancelled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmmff! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19," wrote Deepika Padukone.

Last year, Deepika gave a big shout out to Katrina when the latter launched her own beauty line. Rumours about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaf's alleged feud surfaced after Deepika Padukone, during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 3, said that she would like to ask Katrina Kaif, "Can I see your passport?"

In 2018, Katrina Kaif received an invite to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception - she did go, putting an end to the rumours that the actresses don't share cordial relations. That's not it, on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina said that she was very "excited" about the wedding and that she was "looking forward to an invitation" to Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.