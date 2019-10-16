Deepika Padukone Left This Comment On Katrina Kaif's Post On New Beauty Line

Deepika Padukone(L) and Katrina Kaif (R). (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone, katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who is all set to launch her beauty line KayByKatrina, shared an update about it on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. Minutes after the Bharat actress shared the news on social media, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues. BTW, did we tell you that Deepika Padukone commented on it too. The "Padmaavat" actress posted multiple kiss and heart emojis on Katrina's post and she wrote: "Congratulations." Other than Deepika, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala also congratulated Katrina for her new venture.

Sharing the big news on social media, Katrina Kaif wrote: "It's finally ready. Arriving October 22, 2019. Two years ago, I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you. Can't wait."

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment.

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Katrina Kaif's post.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone frequently comment on each other's Instagram posts. Katrina was the first one to comment on one of Deepika's recent Instagram entries. Last week, Deepika gave her fans a closer look for her OTTD for MAMI Movie Mela. Katrina made several heart emojis on the post.

This is what we are talking about:

A screenshot of Katrina Kaif's comment on Deepika Padukone's post.

Rumours about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaf's alleged feud surfaced after Deepika Padukone, during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 3, said that she would like to ask Katrina Kaif if she can see her passport.

Last year, Katrina Kaif received an invite to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception - and she did go, putting an end to the rumours that the actresses don't share cordial relations. That's not it, On Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 Katrina said that she was very "excited" about the wedding and that she was "looking forward to an invitation" to Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will also feature as Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

