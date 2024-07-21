Ranbir Kapoor On Being Labelled As 'Casanova' And 'Cheater': 'It Became My Identity'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: __ranbir_kapoor_official__)

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was often in the spotlight due to his romantic connections. The actor also dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Recently, Ranbir opened up about how dating two successful actresses earned him labels such as “Casanova” and “Cheater.” In a trailer for Nikhil Kamad's talk show People by WTF, Ranbir discussed his past relationships without naming anyone specifically. He said, “Of course, I dated two very successful actresses that just became my identity that he is a casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am."

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, and soon they started dating. The couple split after a year. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2009, when they were filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. They were together for 6 years before parting ways between 2015 and 2016.

Now, all three stars are happily married. Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The couple is set to welcome their first child in September this year. In December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding happened in 2022. The two are proud parents to their daughter Raha.

Coming back to the trailer, in the same video, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about his relationship with his father, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. He said, “My father was a short-tempered man but a very good man. I never saw his eye colour. I was always like this (chin down). I was just like ‘Yes'. I never said ‘No'.”

Talking about the birth of his daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor added, “It is like somebody has taken your heart out and put it in your hand. I think Raha considers Alia (Bhatt) as a part of her. With me, she looks for masti and fun.”

Ranbir Kapoor also shared how he struggled to express his emotions. He said, “I don't express myself. I don't cry. I have tried therapy. I have nothing against therapy. I have to open myself and I am very scared of opening myself.”

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will be next seen in Ramayana. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari also features Sai Pallavi in a prominent role.