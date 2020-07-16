On 'Gorgeous' Katrina Kaif's Birthday, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia And Others Share Adorable Greetings

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif! The Bharat actress turned 37 on Thursday and on the occasion, her friends and colleagues from the film industry shared adorable greetings for her on social media. Among those who wished Katrina were Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and her Singh Is Kinng co-star Neha Dhupia. Sonam dug out an old photo from her wedding album, in which she can be seen happily posing with the Welcome actress, and wrote this note for Katrina Kaif: "Happy birthday, Katrina! I hope you have a great day and even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you."

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan, who shares the self-made "Isolated Are Us" club with Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor, wished the "boss woman" by posting a photo of himself and the actress on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Neha Dhupia picked a beautiful picture of herself and Katrina and shared it with a simple yet sweet birthday note on Instagram. Neha first shared screen space with Katrina Kaif in the 2008 action-comedy Singh Is Kinng and then in the 2009 film De Dana Dan - both the films starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Wishing her "gorgeous friend" on her birthday, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif... you, my gorgeous friend, have such a special place in my heart." Take a look:

Sophie Choudry also shared a birthday post for Katrina Kaif. She wrote: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous girl who inspires us all to stay fit, work hard and constantly set new goals in everything we do! Lots of love, Katrina Kaif... have a wonderful year and please eat cake today!"

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat, in which she shared screen space with Salman Khan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.