On Katrina Kaif's Birthday, Sister Isabelle Had The Best Wish Ever

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif! The Sooryavanshi actress celebrated her 37th birthday on July 16 and was showered with a whole lot of love on social media. Katrina's sister Isabelle too gift-wrapped her birthday wish in the form of an Instagram post and sent it to Katrina on Thursday evening. Isabelle's birthday post for Katrina is actually a cute selfies of the two, clicked by selfie queen Katrina, of course, who is in a no filter, no make-up mood in the photo. With the selfie, Isabelle dropped the best birthday wish for Katrina and hoped her 37th birthday turns out to be the best among all her birthdays so far: "Happiest of birthdays, sister dearest," Isabelle wrote. Here, take a look:

Isabelle and Katrina are true blue sister goals. The sister duo recently experimented with Instagram's new "reel" feature and came up with this cool video. That's Isabelle and Katrina for you, "all day every day."

Isabelle lives with Katrina at her quirky Mumbai apartment. During the lockdown, the duo cooked up a storm in their kitchen. Well, what they made looked like pancake but we can't be too sure, just like they weren't either.

Then this video of Katrina Kaif cleaning the house is accompanied by ROFL commentary by Isabelle.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was showered with birthday wishes from her colleagues such as Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal (who Katrina is rumoured to be dating), among others.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2019 movie Bharat and has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi lined up for release, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus but will open in theatres later.