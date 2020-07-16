Salman Khan's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman posted a still from the song Dil Diyan Gallan

Katrina and Salman's last film together was Bharat

Katrina celebrates her 37th birthday today

Katrina Kaif's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. On Thursday, Salman Khan shared a still from the song Dil Diyan Gallan from his and Katrina's 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai to wish the actress on her 37th birthday. "Happy birthday Katrina," Salman captioned the post. Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who also happens to be a close friend of the actress, posted a greeting for the birthday girl and she wrote: "Happiest birthday Katrina. Love you very much. May all your dreams and all my dreams for you come true."

Check out Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma's posts for Katrina:

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan even made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif's next project is Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances.

Salman Khan was last seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. In terms of films, his last release was Dabangg 3. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.