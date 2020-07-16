Vicky Kaushal, Rumoured To Be Dating Katrina Kaif, Wished The Birthday Girl Like This

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Zee Cine Awards. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif! As the actress blows out 37 candles on her birthday cake this year, her fans, friends and colleagues flooded the social media with wishes. One such wish came from Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal, who is said to be dating the actress. Vicky posted a picture of Katrina Kaif on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Happy birthday, Katriina Kaif," adding a couple of emojis. The Bharat actress was quick to acknowledge Vicky's wish and she replied "Thank you" on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's wish for birthday girl Katrina Kaif here:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended big time after they were spotted at a dinner date, last year in Mumbai. Pics from the date went insanely viral on social media. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Two years back, during an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship remains Vicky Kaushal's last release. His forthcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.