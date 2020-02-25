'It's A Beautiful Feeling': Vicky Kaushal On Rumours About Dating Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Zee Cine Awards. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal opened up about rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif

"There are no cons to dating," he said

"It's important to me that I guard the good things," he added

Actor Vicky Kaushal, rumoured to the dating Katrina Kaif, responded indirectly to a question about his dating life, telling mid-day: "There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling." The actor, when told that the paps have spotted the duo together several times, added: "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair." However, Vicky Kaushal made it clear that he is not "comfortable" opening about his personal life. "But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things," the actor told the publication.

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's alleged relationship began after they made an appearance together at a Diwali party last year. Recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the special screening of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, which sort of fueled the relationship rumours.

However, addressing the rumours in an interview earlier this month, the actor said: "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie. There is no story at all," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. As of now, the actress hasn't reacted to the rumours.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, in which she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar. Vicky, on the other hand, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.