Inside Kareena Kapoor, Malaika And Amrita Arora's Get-Together. See Pic

Kareena with Malaika, Amrita and Mallika Bhat. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial )

It's always a delight when we chance upon a picture of Kareena Kapoor. On Thursday, her close friend Amrita Arora added a group photo to her Instagram profile, which featured herself, her sister Malaika, Kareena and their close friend Mallika Bhat, who is a make-up artiste, in a single frame. However, Kareena's sister Karisma was missed. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kareena's no make-up look and her priceless smile made the picture extra special. Sharing the picture, which was later re-posted by Malaika on social media, Amrita Arora wrote: "The originals... Miss you, Lolo (Karisma's nickname)."

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor is not on social media but we often get glimpses of the actress from the Kapoors' famjams and parties on her family members and friends' profiles. In one of her previous posts, Amrita Arora shared a glamorous picture from the Bachchans' Diwali party. In the photo, she could be seen posing with Kareena, Karisma and her sister Malaika. She captioned her post: "Diwali nights! Sisterhood of the manic pictorials" and added hashtags such as #diwaliphatakas and #bebo (Kareena's nickname).

Meanwhile, take a look at other pictures of Kareena with her besties Malaika and Amrita:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen as one of the judges on the TV dance reality show Dance India Dance. She has several films lined-up such as Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, which will also feature Kiara Advani.

