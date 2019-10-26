Kareena Kapoor Explains Why She Had To Audition For Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha

A file photo of Kareena Kapoor. (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who co-stars with Aamir Khan in upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, told Rajeev Masand in an interview that she had to audition for the role of the female protagonist as Aamir wanted to be '100 per cent sure.' Kareena Kapoor, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, also revealed that this was the first time she auditioned for a role in her 19-year long career. Kareena said, "Knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100 per cent sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. 'I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.' So, it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let's read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So, I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that."

Of her first audition ever, Kareena Kapoor said, "I think the times are changing and if I don't evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me... And Saif (her actor husband Saif Ali Khan) was the one who told me, 'What's wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists.'"

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan had co-starred in movies like Talaash and 3 Idiots. Meanwhile, Lal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and it will be Aamir's first release after box office debacle Thugs Of Hindostan.

