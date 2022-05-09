Inside Ira Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Dad Aamir Khan, Mom Reena Dutta, Brother Azad

Ira Khan with family.(courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira celebrated her 25th birthday with family and friends. A picture from her birthday festivities is doing the rounds on social media, in which she can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake. Ira's dad Aamir Khan can be seen in the backdrop. The picture also features Ira's mom Reena Dutta, and brother Azad (Aamir Khan's son with Kiran Rao). Meanwhile, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare also shared glimpses from Ira's birthday. Sharing a coupe of mushy pictures on his Instagram post, Nupur wrote: "Happy Birthday my love. I love you so so much bubs." He added the hashtags #happy, #birthday and #love to his post.

See the picture from Ira Khan's birthday festivities here:

Here's what Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare posted:

Ira Khan often shares pictures from her fam-jams. Here are some shots from her Eid celebrations.

When dad Aamir Khan turned make-up artist for Ira.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They will continue to co-parent son Azad.

Aamir Khan's last onscreen project was the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya.