Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Enjoys Date With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Shares Cute Pics

Ira Khan with BF Nupur. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared two adorable pictures on her Instagram stories. On Wednesday, she treated her fans to an uber-cool picture of her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The star kid is an avid social media user and never shies away from uploading lovey-dovey photos of herself with her boyfriend. In the first picture, Ira shared a selfie of herself looking beautiful in a black bralette layered with a white-hued shrug and captioned it as "Hey :)". In the next picture, busy Nupur looks dapper in a blue t-shirt paired with white pants.

Here have a look:

On the occasion of Eid, Ira Khan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The post also featured his cousin Imran Khan, who has been keeping a low profile after quitting the film industry in 2018. The former actor was clad in a pathani as he posed with his cousins. Sharing the post, Ira wrote "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. HA HA. You learn something new everyday."

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has been vocal about her mental health and recently revealed that one thing that cured her anxiety. Sharing a happy picture of herself, she wrote a long note. In the post, she revealed that body scrub helped her anxiety. Check out the post below:

On the work front, a few years back, Ira Khan made her debut as a theatre director with the play Euripides' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead.