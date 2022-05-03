Eid 2022: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Eid Celebration Pictures. Don't Miss Imran Khan In The Post

Imran Khan with cousin Ira. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ever since Imran Khan quit the film industry in 2018, the actor has been keeping a low profile. Now, after years Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor was spotted in cousin Ira Khan's Eid celebration post. Aamir Khan's daughter recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram with cousins and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In the post, Ira is looking beautiful in a green coloured lehenga with plunging neck choli, while her boyfriend twins in a green kurta paired with black pants. In the last picture, Imran can be seen posing with his cousins in an all-white pathani.

Sharing the post, Ira Khan captioned it as "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HAHA.

You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak"

Here have a look:

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut alongside Genelia D'Souza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. For the film, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Also, he played the younger versions of Aamir in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. However, after appearing in 14 films, Imran quit acting.

Talking about Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, often she is seen talking about her mental health on social media. On Monday, she shared a long post in which she talked about the one thing that helped her anxiety. Check out the post below:

Coming back to Imran Khan, the former actor shares his daughter Imara Malik Khan with ex-wife Avantika Malik.