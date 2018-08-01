Inside Fanney Khan Anil Kapoor And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movie Night

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of Fanney Khan

Highlights Rajkummar Rao bunked the screening to attend an award show Fanney Khan releases on August 3 Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand were also there

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with team Fanney Khan (minus Rajkummar Rao) assembled at a Mumbai theatre to attend a special screening of their film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jazzed up her basic denim and tee look with a long jacket with metallic loop detail. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya, actors Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand (who plays Anil Kapoor's onscreen daughter) were in attendance. Producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra arrived with his wife P S Bharathi. Rajkummar Rao marked bunked the screening to attend a fashion award show in another part of the city, where a large chunk of Bollywood also turned up.

Here are pictures from the screening of Fanney Khan in Juhu, Mumbai.

Team Fanney Khan at the film screening in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta interact with P S Bharathi.

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 18 years. They've co-starred in Taal (1996) and then in Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, which released in 2000. However, in Fanney Khan Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor have not been cast opposite each other.

Aishwarya plays the role of Baby Singh, a celebrated singer, whom Fanney Khan Anil Kapoor kidnaps along with his friend played by Rajkiummar Rao, so that she can help his daughter Lata (Pihu Sand) realise her true potential. In its narrative, Fanney Khan will address the issues of body-shaming through Lata's journey to become a singer.

Advertisement

Fanney Khan's trailer, songs and other promotional material has generated curiosity among the cine-lovers. On Tuesday, the filmmakers released Badan Pe Sitare redux, which has been picturised in Anil Kapoor.

Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, opens in theatres on August 3.