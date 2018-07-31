Fanney Khan: Rajkummar Rao Is 'In Awe Of' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan IRL

Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Rajkummar Rao, who plays Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love interest in Fanney Khan, is in 'awe of the actress, just like he is in the film,' the actor told news agency PTI. Explaining the experience of working with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya in Fanney Khan, Rajkummar Rao said, "It is a great story and I loved my part. It was very exciting to work with Anil sir and Aishwarya. It was a fascinating experience. My whole romantic side with Aishwarya was really fun. It was great. My character is in awe of her in the film. And I am in awe of her in real life. It was a very weird combination."

Fanney Khan tracks the story of Anil Kapoor, a taxi driver, who fails to make to make a name for himself in the music industry. He now wants his daughter Lata (played by Pihu Sand) to become an accomplished singer. Lata also dreams of becoming a singer but she deals with body-shaming issues, enter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She plays singer Baby Singh, whom Anil Kapoor kidnaps to help Pihu achieve her dream and Rajkummar Rao, his friend, helps him.

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and releases this Friday (August 3).

Meanwhile, apart from Fanney Khan, Rajkummar Rao has films like Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the pipeline. In Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he again co-stars with Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam and Juhi Chawla.

Of signing multiple projects, he told PTI, "It is hectic. But as long as I am enjoying what I am doing and I am getting different parts to play I have no complains. It is definitely manageable and practically possible. I am getting the chance to work on some amazing stories and I will keep doing it. People like Anil sir (Anil Kapoor), Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) inspire me to keep moving forward and apart from that, the fact that I love my job as an actor keeps pushing me ahead. I never had a plan B. I honestly wanted to be an actor and dedicate my life to movies."

