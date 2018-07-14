Fanney Khan Song Halka Halka: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Doesn't Realise She's Falling In Love With Rajkummar Rao

A still from Halka Halka (courtesy YouTube)

Halka Halka, the second song from Fanney Khan to be released, was just dropped on social media and all we can say is you're guaranteed to play it on loop. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan AKA Baby Singh - the superstar singer in the movie - features for the most part in the two-minute-long track but surprises are in the forms of glimpses from Baby Singh and Adhir's romance. Adhir (played by Rajkummar Rao) is the one who kidnaps Baby Singh on Fanney Khan's instructions but he is such a huge fan of Baby Singh that he can hardly be the baddie he's expected to be. Instead, his adorable antics make Baby Singh affectionate towards him.



In the song, Baby Singh and Adhir can also be seen having plenty of fun together - they go on bike rides and dance on the streets! Baby doesn't even realise that she's actually reciprocating to Adhir's feelings towards her. Halka Halka is a brilliantly catchy track with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's version of the original Yeh Jo Halka Halka making surprise appearances in the song.



Halka Halka has been composed by Amit Trivedi and sung in the melodious voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar.








