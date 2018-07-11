Fanney Khan Song Mohabbat: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, W.O.W

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from the song Mohabbat (Courtesy YouTube)

The first song of Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan, titled Mohabbat, introduces us to the "superstar sensation," Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). Spotlights on... some crazy fans cheering the rockstar and a very catchy number by Sunidhi Chauhan introduces us to the scintillating diva played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the trailer released earlier this month, we got a glimpse of the actress playing the dreamy singer Baby Singh and now she is ready to turn heads in the dazzling new song unveiled today. Aishwarya makes quite an entry on the stage and her stylish performance is surely something to watch out for. The catchphrase of the song will last even after the song has ended (we aren't sure if any inspiration has been drawn from Noor Jehan's song Jawaan Hai Mohabbat).







Frank Gatson Jr has choreographed two songs in the film, the first being Mohabbat , which was released today. A lot of buzz was created after it was revealed that Frank would choreograph for Fanney Khan. In case you are still wondering what the buzz was all about? Well, Frank Gatson Jr has choreographed dance sequences for the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.



As mentioned earlier, the trailer of the film had introduced to main man 'Fanney Khan,' played by Anil Kapoor. Much evident from the trailer, the story revolves around a father and his aspiration to see his daughter Lata becomes a famous singer one day. The struggle and the tribulations he endures in the process is what the film is all about.



