Inside Amy Jackson's Dreamy Baby Shower. See Pics

A baby shower was hosted for actress Amy Jackson, who is pregnant with her and fiancé George Panayiotou's first child. Amy shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they look like a dreamy affair. The mom-to-be looked mesmerising in a blue off-shoulder dress, which perfectly matched with the decoration of her baby shower. "The baby shower of dreams by the fabulous Alexandra Pisani and Corinthia London. The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my baby boy with best friends and Family. He's one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life... Feeling very blessed," she captioned her post. The decoration of the venue was primarily done with pale-blue coloured balloons and flowers and Amy posed against the beautiful background.

Excited enough to see the beautiful clicks? Here are the pictures shared Amy Jackson (swipe right for more):

Amy Jackson has shared several glimpses from her pregnancy diaries on Instagram after she made the announcement in March. On August 14, the actress shared a picture of herself meditating and doing yoga and wrote: "Nesting, resting, meditating. Keeping my mind, body and soul active." She has also talked about the "stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between" in her pregnancy posts. Amy, who is 35 weeks pregnant, got formally engaged to George Panayiotou in May.

Now, here are some handpicked pictures of Amy Jackson embracing her first pregnancy:

Amy Jackson made her debut in Bollywood with 2012 film Ekk Deewana Tha. She has also featured in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. She was last seen in 2.0.

