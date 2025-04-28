Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan And Others At JP Dutta's Daughter's Baby Shower

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Producer Nidhi Dutta and husband Binoy Gandhi hosted a baby shower. The event featured several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Nidhi announced her pregnancy in March with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Producer Nidhi Dutta and her husband Binoy Gandhi recently hosted a beautiful baby shower. And, it turned into quite the star-studded affair. In photos shared by a paparazzi page, several Bollywood celebrities can be seen celebrating with the parents-to-be.

First up, we see Nidhi and Binoy posing with Abhishek Bachchan. The couple also shared a happy moment with designer Manish Malhotra. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar was spotted at the event.

Another sweet photo shows Sara Ali Khan smiling brightly as she poses alongside Nidhi and Binoy.

“Inside moments from Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta's beautiful baby shower,” read the text attached to the post.

Nidhi Dutta announced her pregnancy in March with a beautiful Instagram post featuring herself and her husband Binoy Gandhi. In the picture, Nidhi proudly showed off her baby bump while Binoy sweetly kissed her belly. Along with the adorable photos, she wrote, "Our Greatest Blessing is on the way… July 2025.”

Nidhi Dutta, daughter of legendary filmmaker JP Dutta, earlier produced Paltan in 2018 and Ghudchadi in 2024. Right now, she is busy working on Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border.

While the original movie showcased the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war, Border 2 is said to take inspiration from the 1999 Kargil War – a fierce conflict where Pakistani forces had infiltrated Indian territory in the Kargil district. India launched a major military operation and successfully reclaimed almost all the occupied high-ground areas.

The cast lineup for Border 2 looks super promising, with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh playing key roles.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and T-Series. Mark your calendars – Border 2 is hitting theatres on January 23, 2026.