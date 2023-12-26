Allu Arjun To Ram Charan, Count All The Stars In This Christmas-Special Pic

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Drop everything and rush straight to Allu Arjun's Instagram timeline. The actor has shared a blockbuster picture from the Christmas celebration with his “bestest cousins”. In the pic, we can spot Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sushmita Konidela, Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby. Phew. Along with the photo, Allu Arjun wrote, “Funn Night with Cousins.” For the hashtag, he added, “Secret Santa.”

Allu Arjun has also shared a photograph from the fun night on Instagram Stories. In the pic, the actor is seen sharing the frame with his cousins. The note attached to the pic read, “Bestest cousin. Secret Santa night.”

Sneha Reddy also dropped a snippet from the oh-so-amazing Christmas celebration on Instagram Stories. We can see the tree decorated with ornaments and sparkling lights.

Niharika Konidela's Instagram Stories from the amazing fam-jam screamed yummy. She dropped a video in which we can see chocolate-dipped strawberries with a Merry Christmas GIF.

Upasana Kamineni has also reposted the family picture on Instagram Stories and added a Merry Christmas GIF to it.

Upasana Kamineni also joined her dear friend Namrata Shirodkar for a “wondering evening”. In the photos shared on Instagram, we can see Upasana and Namrata flashing their million-dollar smiles for the lens. Along with the album, Namrata wrote, “Yule find me at the party!! Great food, good music and some lovely people. Thank you @sabina.xavier for a wonderful evening!! Merry Xmas #Christmas2023.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule. The second instalment will hit the theatres on August 15. The film is directed by Sukumar.