Allu Arjun's Shout Out To Mrunal Thakur On Her Hi Nanna Performance: 'Your Sweetness Is Haunting On The Screen'

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was full of praise for actress Mrunal Thakur and the entire cast of Hi Nanna after watching the family drama. Congratulating the entire team, the Pushpa star on Monday, wrote an extensive note, name-checking all lead stars of the film. About Hi Nanna, he wrote "Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna. What a sweet warm film. Truly heart-touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani Garu. And my respects for green-lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light." For Mrunal Thakur's performance, he wrote, "Dear Mrunal, your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It's Beautiful like you."

The actor concluded with a message for the entire team of the film, "Congratulations to all the other artists for their neat performances & technicians for their complimenting work, especially the cameraman @SJVarughese & music director @HeshamAWMusic garu. Director @shouryuv garu, Congratulations! You have impressed everyone with your debut film. You have created many heart-touching & tear-jerking moments. Wonderful presentation. Keep shining. Congratulations to the producers for bringing such a sweet film to the audience.#HiNanna will touch every family member's heart not just fathers ."

Hi Nanna is jointly produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala. Last month, Mrunal Thakur shared a poster of Hi Nanna on Instagram. Along with the poster, she wrote, “Save the date 7.12.23 it is.” Replying to the post, Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah left a bunch of evil eye emojis.

At the time of announcing the song Samayama, Mrunal Thakur said, “Love has its way of finding us…Now it's your turn to share your story! Join the magic of #Samayama with your dearest ones and mention us.”

Hi Nanna is an emotional family drama, with Nani playing the role of a father and Mrunal Thakur his love interest. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 7.