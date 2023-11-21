To 'Joy' Arha, An Adorable Birthday Message From Dad Allu Arjun

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

South superstar Allu Arjun's wish for his daughter Allu Arha is aww-dorable. On her special day, the Pushpa actor shared an adorable picture with the "joy" of his life. These photos were taken at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding, which took place on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy. In the picture, the little one can be seen looking lovely in a floral pink lehenga while being held in the arms of his dad Allu Arjun. For the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my Lil Princess."

Take a look at the post below:

Besides the birthday post, Allu Arjun also shared other pictures of the birthday girl on his Instagram stories. Take a look:

On her birthday, mom Sneha Reddy also wrote a heartfelt message. It read, "Happy birthday to the light of my life. No one makes me smile as bright as you!" See her post below:

Allu Arjun was felicitated with the Best Actor prize at the 69th National Film Award in New Delhi. The actor was recognised for his work in Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1. He attended the prestigious ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy. On his return to Hyderabad with a national award, Allu Arjun received a warm welcome with dhols, flowers and a sea of fans surrounding him to celebrate this big feat. Several videos and pictures, making rounds on the internet, show the actor waving at his fans, while they are showering flower petals on him.

Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude after receiving the honour. The actor shared a series of pictures from his big moment and wrote, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, and the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar B garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

Up next Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie apart from Allu Arjun features Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. It will hit the theatres next year in August.