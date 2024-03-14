Inside Aamir Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Kiran Rao And The Paparazzi

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pictured together.

Happy birthday Aamir Khan. The actor, who celebrates his 59th birthday today, was pictured cutting his cake with ex-wife and frequent professional collaborator Kiran Rao by his side. Aamir Khan also had a brief meet and greet session with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Aamir Khan was dressed in his casual best for the occasion. He recently co-produced Laapataa Ladies, which has been directed by Kiran Rao. The film released in theatres on March 1. Check out the photos from Aamir Khan's birthday celebrations here:

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir's son Junaid will also make his acting debut with a project titled Maharaj.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol are all set to work together in Lahore 1947, which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan.