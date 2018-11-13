'India's Most Wanted Is Scary And Real,' Says Arjun Kapoor. 'Left Me In Shock'

Arjun Kapoor at the India's Most Wanted wrap party

Highlights "It will be fascinating for audience to see," said Arjun "It made me feel proud to be an Indian," he added "It is a scary and real story," he also said

Arjun Kapoor believes his next India's Most Wanted will give a push to the patriotic fervour. The film, a tribute to unsung heroes, centres on the capture of India's most wanted criminal, without firing a single bullet. The actor, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, wrapped up the project Monday.

"It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side," Arjun told PTI.

The actor said unsung heroes need to be respected and praised.

"Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history," he said.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is slated to be released on May 24, 2019. Raj Kumar Gupta is co-producing with Fox Star Studios.

Arjun, 33, also has Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat in the pipeline and this will be his first historical period drama. The film also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

"Ashu sir is an expert in such films. My job as an actor is to be on the sets and play my character to the best of my ability. There are certain things that we are working on since few months.

"I begin filming by end of November. I still have some time to work on my character. I can't talk about it in detail as I feel at times it is better to do it and show, rather than speaking," he said.

According to reports, Arjun will play the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao I. He served as commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in the third Battle of Panipat.

The actor has started prepping.

"I am playing a warrior in the film. There are certain basic things that I will have to keep in mind. We have started training in horse riding. We start practising sword fighting in the next coming weeks."

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.