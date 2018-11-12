An Update About Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted. Details Here

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: arjunkpoor)

Highlights India's Most Wanted has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta The film will release on May 24 next year "Some journeys are special because of the team," wrote Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently wrapped the schedule of his forthcoming film India's Most Wanted, shared an emotional note for the film's director Raj Kumar Gupta. On Monday, Arjun shared a post on his Instagram profile in which he shared his experience of working with the director. Arjun wrote: "Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfill a vision... As my 12th film India's Most Wanted wraps today, all I can say is Raj Kumar Gupta, it's been an honour and a privilege to work with you and your team, to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country." Arjun also thanked the film's producers Fox Star India and added, "Also, a big non corporate hug to Fox Star India and their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise." The Ishaqzaade actor also revealed the film's release date in the post and added, "I will see you guys in theaters on 24th May 2019."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

A few months ago, Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of his film on social media. He captioned the post: "An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey."

This is the post we are talking about:

In a separate post, Arjun revealed that he will be seen playing a character named Prabhat. "Grit, determination, self-belief - A character unlike any that I have played before," read the caption on his post.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, alongside Parineeti Chopra, which did not perform well at the box office. Besides, India's Most Wanted, Arjun has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.