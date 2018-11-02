To Shanaya Kapoor On Her Birthday, With Love From Cousins Sonam, Arjun And Anshula

Shanaya with cousin Arjun Kapoor (Courtesy arjunkapoor)

On Shanaya Kapoor's 19th birthday, cousins Sonam, Arjun and Anshula posted heartwarming wishes for the birthday girl on Instagram. While Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo of Shanaya and herself from her wedding festivities, Arjun posted a million dollar photograph of himself with baby Shanaya cuddled in his arms. "What a cute child, round and chubby with that chapat hairdo and there's Shanaya Kapoor also in the picture. Happy birthday I guess. Brace yourself Shanaya, you gotta match the cute quotient of your cousin ASAP," Arjun's hilarious caption read. Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor dug out really cute and old pictures from the family archives as a special birthday greeting for her daughter. "Love you more than words could possibly explain. Happy 19th birthday my baby," Maheep Kapoor captioned the photo.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, while Sonam is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor's elder brother Anil Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor shared throwback photos of Shanaya from when she was just a little kid. In one of the photos, the birthday girl can be seen with parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and younger brother Jahaan. "Happy birthday sunshine Shanaya Kapoor. You're my craziest, sassiest, weirdest, bravest, supremely entertaining and most favouritest stunner and I love you to the moon and back," Anshula captioned the photo.

Shanaya Kapoor rang in her 19th birthday with close friends and family. A midnight birthday bash was hosted at Sanjay Kapoor's residence on Thursday, which was attended by cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun. Her besties - Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday - were also spotted entering the Kapoor residence.

Here are photos and videos from the Shanaya Kapoor's midnight birthday bash:

Sanjay Kapoor married Maheep in 1997 and the couple welcomed their first child Shanaya in 1999. She graduated from Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School in June this year.