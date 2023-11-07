Shanaya Kapoor Is Getting Her Vitamin Sea Dose At This Beach Destination. No Points For Guessing Which

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Please don't disturb Shanaya Kapoor. She is currently having a blast in the Maldives. How do we know, you ask? She has shared a series of pictures from her exotic beach holiday on Instagram. Shanaya jetted off to the island nation to celebrate her birthday (more on that later). She turned 24 on November 2. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Shanaya looks stunning in a blue ensemble. She also gives us a virtual tour of paradise. Shanaya's BFF Suhana Khan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Woww hot.” Shanaya's biggest cheerleader, her mother Maheep Kapoor, has dropped a bunch of red hearts and an evil eye emoji. Bhavana Pandey added a red heart and fire emojis under the post. Anjini Dhawan, who is Varun Dhawan's niece, wrote, “Sexy fish.”

Next, Shanaya Kapoor wants us to look at her “happy mornings”. In the pics, Shanaya, dressed in an easy breezy number, is seen posing for the lens. Just look at that glow on her face. Sharing the magical pics, she wrote, “Just a happy morning running around in the Sun.” Replying to the post, Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts and evil eye emojis.

From underwater diving to riding a jet ski, Shanaya Kapoor's Maldives diaries scream fun from a mile and a half away. Don't miss the part where she is playing billiards. Too cool, Shanaya, too cool.

Shanaya Kapoor has also dropped some snippets on Instagram Stories. Here is a video of Shanaya cutting into a yummy looking birthday cake. In the clip, shared by her father-actor Sanjay Kapoor, she is seen standing at a table with a sword in her hand. We can hear people singing the happy birthday song for her. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday, Shanaya Kapoor. You could have used a bigger knife.”

Shanaya Kapoor will mark her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.