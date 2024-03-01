In Which Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Wore Sneakers With Her Wedding Outfits

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Rakul Preet Singh is a sneaker bride and we are not complaining about it at all. Rakul, who got married to Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on February 21, shared a bunch of pictures in which she can be seen wearing her "comfort" sneakers proudly at different wedding functions. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a sheer outfit and teaming it up with glittering sneakers. The second picture features only Rakul's sneakers that she teamed up with a lehenga. Earlier, Rakul shared pictures from her haldi ceremony and the lehenga, in the picture, Rakul wore at that function. In the third picture, Rakul, with her sindoor on, can be seen sporting her sneakers. Rakul wrote in the caption, "Before and after. what doesn't change is the comfort. #sneakergirl" Take a look:

Rakul and Jackky shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony a couple of days ago. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen dressed in an Arpita Mehta lehenga while Jackky wears a bright pink kurta. The caption read, "Adding colour to my life mehnditerenaamki. Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn't have asked for better." Take a look:

ICYMI, Rakul and Jackky shared pictures from their haldi ceremony as well. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Love and laughter" and dropped a yellow heart emoji.

A few days earlier, Rakul Preet shared a note for the official wedding couturier and designer Tarun Tahiliani on Saturday and she wrote, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you Tarun Tahiliani for making that a reality... you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits... Love and only love for you and your team. Special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram on Wednesday night. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities.