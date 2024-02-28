Inside Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's 'Love And Laughter' Filled Haldi Pics

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married in Goa last week, shared pictures from their haldi ceremony and the pictures have our heart. In the pictures shared, Rakul and Jackky can be seen smiling their heart out. Smeared with haldi and flowers, Jackky can be seen lifting Rakul on his lap in one click. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Love and laughter" and dropped a yellow heart emoji. Jackky and Rakul had two ceremonies at their wedding - an Anand Karaj and one with Sindhi rituals. Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony a day ago. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen dressed in an Arpita Mehta lehenga while Jackky wears a bright pink kurta set. The caption read, "Adding colour to my life mehnditerenaamki. Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn't have asked for better." Take a look:

A few days earlier, Rakul Preet shared a note for the official wedding couturier and designer Tarun Tahiliani on Saturday and she wrote, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you Tarun Tahiliani for making that a reality... you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits... Love and only love for you and your team. Special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram on Wednesday night. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities.