In Which Malti Marie Turns Hairstylist For Mom Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared pictures from their holiday in France. While the pictures are absolutely stunning, one clip has our heart and it features Malti Marie styling mom Priyanka's hair. Did someone say adorable? Priyanka Chopra mentioned in her Instagram post that the photos are from South of France. She captioned the post, "One for the books for sure... The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now.... Ready set Go." Nick Jonas too shared pictures from the vacation.

Swipe to see the adorable Priyanka-Malti Marie moment here.

Nick Jonas too shared photos from the France holiday dump and he wrote, "A dream."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.