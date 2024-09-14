Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Had This Much Fun In France

Priyanka Chopra has taken a "pause" from her busy schedule and jetted off to France for a vacation. Her travel companions? Zero points for guessing — her husband, singer Nick Jonas and their cute little munchkin, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. To keep her fans updated, the actress shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram. In the first frame, the couple is seen relaxing on a yacht, soaking up the sun. Next, Priyanka poses looking effortlessly chic, wearing a straw hat, sunglasses and a stylish outfit. “Holiday fashion goals,” did we hear you say? The post also includes shots of Nick and Priyanka against a beautiful ocean backdrop. In one adorable video, little Malti can be seen playing with her mother's hair. The carousel continues with more snaps of Priyanka enjoying her holiday. The final slide captures Malti gazing out at the sea, taking in the serene view.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!” Responding to the post, Nick Jonas dropped heart-eyed emojis. Producer Sonal Vara Parmar wrote, “Ahhh the shades fit Malti now.” Hansika Motwani shared two heart-eyed emojis. Wamiqa Gabbi commented, “Oh My God Queen.” Designer Farah Khan Ali said, “Looking Amazing girl.” Many others followed suit.

Nick Jonas also uploaded a bunch of images from the same vacation on his Instagram handle with the caption, “A dream.” Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra always makes sure to take time out for her family. Earlier, pictures of the family of three enjoying their time at a beachy location went viral. In the images, Priyanka was serving swimwear goals in a white bralette paired with matching shorts. Nick opted for an all-blue outfit, while little Malti looked adorable in her funky cap. The snapshots beautifully captured the family enjoying some quality time together. Take a look the post shared by a fan page below:

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in The Bluff and Heads Of State.