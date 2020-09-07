In Sara Ali Khan's Dreamland, She Is A Water Baby One Day, Chameleon The Next

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is busy dreaming of all the places she wishes to be at and that clearly reflects on her Instagram profile. After posting pictures from her pool time at her house in Mumbai over the weekend, the 25-year-old actress shared a chunk of memories from an undisclosed lush green location. In the pictures, Sara can be seen dressed in an outfit with a camouflage print. She accessorised her look with a sling bag, a pair of black sunglasses and oodles of drama. She perfectly summed up the mood of the pictures in a sentence, "Hiding from 2020 like..." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #camouflage #mondaymood and #mondaymotivation.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her pool time diaries over the weekend. She could be seen chilling in the pool, dressed in a pink bikini. She captioned the post: "Gulab in gulabi on gulabo."

Just some pictures of Sara Ali Khan at a beach. PS_ We loved her blue lip colour. See the pictures here:

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.