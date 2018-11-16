In Pics: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan And Others Celebrate Aaradhya's Birthday In Mumbai

Aishwarya shared this picture with Aaradhya (Courtesy: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hosted a private birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya, who turned seven on Friday. The party was held at JW Marriot Hotel in Mumbai in the evening and apart from Aaradhya's parents, it was attended by her grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, aunt Shweta Bachchan Nanda and a couple of friends. Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a yellow frock with matching headband. Aishwarya opted for an all-black look and paired her OOTD with a glittery jacket. Shweta looked stunning in a silver sari and Jaya Bachchan wore a yellow salwar suit. On Instagram, both Aishwarya and Abhishek wished their little princess a very happy birthday.

Here are the pictures of the Bachchans arriving at Aaradhya's party.

Aishwarya's birthday post for Aaradhya came right before the family were spotted entering the party venue. "Happy 7th birthday my darling angel, Aaradhya. You are my life. I love you eternally, infinitely, unconditionally," she wrote.

While Abhishek shared these two posts. In the latest one, he wished Aaradhya and also thanked Aishwarya for giving them 'the greatest gift.'

Take a look.

In the morning, Amitabh Bachchan, on his official blog, wrote for Aaradhya and said, "Love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true... Aaradhya Bachchan, the blessings of a daughter in the house... live long... live happy... live with pride."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. She is the couple's only child.