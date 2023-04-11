In Nick Jonas' Easter Album, A Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie's Playtime

Nick and Priyanka with Malti Marie. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Singer Nick Jonas shared pictures from his Easter festivities with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The pictures happen to be from London. In the picture, little Malti Marie can be seen playing with a doll as Nick and Priyanka lovingly look at her. Nick also shared a glimpse of what was on the menu for the Easter dinner. It included roasted ham, tiger milk, and Herdwick rack of lamb for the main course, and salted caramel fudge for the dessert. "Happy Easter," Nick Jonas wrote. Priyanka Chopra reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "So happy you're home daddy."

This is what Nick Jonas posted:

Priyanka Chopra too posted a picture from the Easter Sunday album, featuring daughter Malti Marie.

During Malti Marie's first trip to India, Priyanka Chopra took daughter to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress posted a picture from there and wrote: "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.