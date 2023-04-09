Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie From Easter Celebrations. Our Day Is Made

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Global star Priyanka Chopra just shared her daughter Malti Marie's picture from Easter celebrations and it might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. The actress, who has been a regular in sharing life updates with her social media family, uploaded a cute picture of the little one dressed in a white and yellow dress with a matching hairband. Malti Marie can be seen sitting in a basket with some toys and is surrounded by a bunch of beautiful flowers yellow and peach. Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happy Easter to all celebrating.”

After visiting India for the first time with her daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas have now jetted off to London. On Sunday morning, the actress shared a cute picture of her one-year-old daughter enjoying nature from their hotel room. In the image, Malti Marie can be seen standing by a glass wall while looking outside. without a doubt, Malti Marie looks adorable in a printed co-ord set. Sharing the photo, Priyanka added a heart emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra was in India last week to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and to promote her upcoming spy thriller Citadel with Richard Madden. On Tuesday, the makers organized a premiere night for the celebs. The event was attended by Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Sanya Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, and others.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra along with her daughter visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. In the video, Priyanka and her daughter can be seen offering prayer while the priest performs the puja. The actress looked lovely in a traditional blue kurta, while Malti Marie looked cute as a button in a dress. Priyanka also shared adorable pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and captioned it as "MM's first trip to India had to be done with Siddhivinayak's blessings," followed by folded hands and heart emoticons. The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai last week.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.