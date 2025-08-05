"We Can Hit Them Too": Priyanka Chaturvedi On Trump Tariffs

Following US President Donald Trump's tariff threat to India, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Tuesday that India can hit the United States with tariffs too, as it is not one-way traffic.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Chaturvedi emphasised that Trump accusing India alone is not fair, as the US, the European Union, and China continue to trade with Russia.

"... His accusations that we are supporting Russia's war with Ukraine by purchasing oil from them is absolutely wrong. US, EU, and China's trade with Russia continues, so how is it fair to accuse India alone... We also now need to impose tariffs on goods we import from the US. Tariffs are not one-way traffic, and we can hit them with tariffs too," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

In a latest statement by US President Donald Trump on Monday, he said that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday came out strongly in defence of the country's decision to import oil from Russia, despite criticism from the United States and European Union.

According to the MEA, India's imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.

The MEA described the criticism of India's trade policy as "unjustified and unreasonable," asserting that India will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

